Anne Hathaway first appeared in public after the announcement of the pregnancy

36-year-old Anne Hathaway was spotted by reporters at lax airport in Los Angeles. The actress, who recently announced to fans about her second pregnancy, was clearly in a good mood and greeted reporters with a smile.

In public, Hathaway appeared in the stylish casual way: she was wearing a tweed top in brown tones, classic straight-leg jeans and black ankle boots. At the airport Anne was accompanied by a bodyguard, which protected the star from the excessive attention of journalists and fans, and helped her cope with the Luggage.

Recall that yesterday Hathaway has published in his Instagram picture, which posing with a rounded abdomen, and in the post under this photo, the actress shared with fans the good news about the imminent addition to the family.

It’s not for movie roles! Well, if without jokes, I want to say to all who passed through the hell of unsuccessful attempts to conceive through infertility that none of my ways to become a mother was not a direct,

admitted Ann.

The actress already has a three year old son Jonathan in a marriage with 38-year-old Adam Shulman, with whom they were married in September 2012. In interviews, Anne has repeatedly admitted that after becoming a mother, I’ve become more confident in yourself. The star says that no more chasing a “perfect body” and now feels great even with a couple of extra inches at the waist.

