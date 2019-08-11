Anne Hathaway first came to light after the announcement of second pregnancy
August 10, 2019
The 36-year-old actress Anne Hathaway gracing its subscribers joyous news that the second time will become a mother. And August 8 she made the first public release after the announcement of her second pregnancy.
So, Anne Hathaway attended the premiere of the new season of theatrical productions Sea Wall/A Life, which is busy with her friend and colleague Jake Gyllenhaal. For the publication of Anne Hathaway chose a fitted cocktail dress of fuchsia color, which emphasized her rounded belly.
The actress looked happy and was accompanied by her husband Adam Shulman.
