Anne Hathaway has confessed that getting pregnant the second time, she managed with difficulty
36-year-old Anne Hathaway, who is preparing to become a mother for the second time, recently appeared at a press conference of the Association of television critics in Beverly hills. And, of course, the journalists did not start with the main topic of the meeting, and congratulating the celebrity.
I’m really happy. The second pregnancy is what I wanted for a very long time. And this happened
— admitted with a smile on the face of the actress.
For its release, the star chose a white Valentino dress with a full skirt from the collection autumn-winter 2019
Meanwhile, in anticipation of the addition to the family of Ann refuses to work. She is now promoting his new project — romantic been shooting an eight part Comedy series “Modern love” (Modern Love) that will show on Amazon Prime Video. The basis of the script were taken a series of similar columns about love and relationships in the newspaper the New York Times. Each episode will have its own Director and screenwriter, and starring, in addition to Anne Hathaway are Tina fey, Julia garner, Olivia Cooke, Catherine keener, Dev Patel, Gary Carr, John Slattery, Shea Wigham and Andrew Scott.
We recall that Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child (the couple already has a three year old son Jonathan), it became known on July 25.
It’s not for the new role. Are expecting their second baby. If without jokes, then I send my love to all who are faced with infertility issues and conception. None of my pregnancies were also not easy,
— then admitted in Instagram artist.
Recently the actress spoke about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy.
Usually pregnancy coverage is quite one-sided: of course, it’s great that we can share our happiness with others, but not always, such moments are filled with only happiness, because often behind the pain. I think the pain arises because women feel that we are the only one who goes through this
— shared the actress.
Everyone talks about her pregnancy when ready. I knew that my post will make someone feel not the best way, because (and this is not their fault!) these people just can’t do anything about it. Sometimes there is a feeling that become mothers… all Except you. I just wish these people knew I went through it too, could not conceive, and in this story, not only happy moments,
— said the actress.