Anne Hathaway has long struggled with infertility to conceive first child
American actress and singer Anne Hathaway is pregnant again. In conversation with the correspondent of the publication ET the celebrity spoke about the difficulties she has faced being in a position.
36-year-old Anne Hathaway and 38-year-old actor and jeweler Adam Shulman next to each other look an icon of family happiness. They are both attractive, wealthy, popular, and educate the 3-year-old heir of Jonathan, and are expecting their second child. However, the stars were forced to endure a lot of deep concern to the suffering of the soul.
The actress has long struggled with infertility, sometimes dropping his hands from weakness before diagnosis. She admits that her soul was filled with pain and despair, because all had had children, and she is not. Prayer celebrities still was heard. After 4 years after the wedding, in 2016, Hathaway became a first-time mother, and is now bringing a second child.