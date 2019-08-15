Anne Hathaway remembered how at the age of 16 she was forced to lose weight for the first role
Anne Hathaway first appeared on screen in 1999 in the TV series “Be yourself” (Get Real) when she was 16 years old. Remembering today the first shooting, a 36-year-old actress sadly notes that the name of the project contrasted with its background. But the thing is that when Anne adopted the role, the creators of the show hinted the young Hathaway that they are concerned about her weight.
In 16 years I heard this: “Congratulations! You have a role. We’re not saying you need to lose weight, just not gain weight.” Actually this meant that I needed to lose weight,— said the actress in an interview with Allure magazine.
And now, twenty years later, Hathaway forgets about her figure and appearance, but thinks about it differently than before.
With caution praise Hollywood for change. In the views of people about beauty and appeared a lot more variety. It’s great! Even in the expectations and dominated by a certain norm— confessed Anne.
For the roles she is still willing to change everything. For example, last year she had to gain weight for filming.