Anne Hathaway told about the most difficult period of his life
The actress openly said that she had to undergo.
Famous Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, who recently announced her second pregnancy, to share their experiences and explained why a long time could not get pregnant.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, the actress said that it was the most difficult period in her life. To get pregnant the second time, the star was able only after a long time.
“When I couldn’t get pregnant, and someone was telling me that she was pregnant — it was painful. I understood that I should be happy for others, but it seemed to me that everyone is talking about the pregnancy to hurt me. I was not able to understand what is going on and blaming only yourself and your body,” said the celebrity.
As recognized by Hathaway, go through this difficult period helped her husband Adam. Support other women also gave impetus to a bright future.
“We never used to talk about the complexities, exposing Instagram only happy moments of their lives, not always realizing how that could make someone accidentally hurt. When I told that I could not get pregnant, many have written me that have been through it and understands me. I know that in the world there are thousands of women who are trying to get pregnant. I want to say to all: do not be afraid, I am with you!” — shared Ann.