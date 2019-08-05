Announced a list of demands Jennifer Lopez to hotels

August 5, 2019 | Entertainment
Become aware of the requirements Jennifer Lopez to hotels. The Hollywood star prefers to live in a perfect apartment.

Озвучен список требований Дженнифер Лопес к отелям

Popular actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is now on tour. A star is very important, that hotel room was up to its high preference. The most important of them is the availability of sunflower seed of good quality. Although, as we know, it harms the voice, the singer just loves them. In addition to quenching thirst she needed water and a cool set of natural juices. Since the actress loves the white color, she insists on high-quality Laundry service in the room.

Also in the hotel except the air conditioning is important to have hot air device. Every morning Breakfast should be served in bed. Another significant moment for Lopez is music. The apartment can only sound her songs.

