Announced prices for the new iPhone in Ukraine
Yesterday, September 10, Apple announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro 11 Max the Apple iPad tablet 10.2 and “smart” watches Apple Watch Series 5.
Today one of the largest sellers of Apple technology in Ukraine has announced preliminary prices for these new items and the approximate timing of the sale, according to itc.ua.
In Ukraine the novelty will probably appear with the following price tags:
iPhone 11: 23 999 UAH (in the United States — from $699);
Pro iPhone 11: 34 999 UAH (US $999);
iPhone Pro 11 Max: 37 999 green (in the USA — $1099);
Apple iPad 10.2 of the 7th generation: from 10 to 999 UAH (in the United States — from $329);
Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm: from 13 699 UAH (in the USA from $399);
Apple Watch 44 mm Series 5: 14 699 UAH (in the United States — from $429).
Will be reduced rates on the model of previous generations:
iPad 9.7: 9 499 UAH;
Apple Watch Series 3: 6 499 UAH (in the United States — from $199).
Apple is planning in the spring of 2020, the year to release a cheaper iPhone. The organization wants to win more customers, particularly in China. The size of the new model will be similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8.
Budget gadget Apple will have all the characteristics of the flagship iPhone, but it will be cheaper than LCD. This will help Apple to set a lower starting price.