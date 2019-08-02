Announced release date of the first smartphone with a camera on 64 MP
The last few years the smartphone industry has observed a strong commitment to innovation, in particular in the field of cameras.
Manufacturers increase the aperture to ensure that these tiny sensors on mobile devices gets more light.
In the beginning of this year in Vogue 48-megapixel camera, now turn 64-MP.
Brands Realme and Redmi has managed to boast a 64-megapixel sensors, and it seems that the smartphone Realme the first to show to the world this incredible camera.
According to the latest post of the company, this event is to happen on 8 August 2019.
New from Realme will be equipped with four cameras in a vertical position.
The main lens on the 64 MP is on top.
Regarding the other three cameras, there is no information, but we can assume that one of them will include a super wide angle lens.
According to reports, the smartphone from Realme can be equipped with sensor Samsung GW1.
Its main feature lies in the fact that the area of the sensor is to 1/1. 72 inch with an area of one pixel is 0.8 µm.
The camera uses technology Tetracell and retry algorithm of choice for creating good images in low light conditions.
Sensor promises direct 64-megapixel output images in a bright environment.
The phone also supports HDR in real-time to 100 dB and PD autofocus Super.