Announced tentative season calendar Formula 1
Grand Prix Of Bahrain
After the announcement of the cancellation of the Grand Prix of France and the willingness of Silverstone to race in front of empty stands, Executive Director of the Formula 1 chase Carey spoke about the plans for the season 2020.
Indicating that the start of the season due to start in early July in Austria, Cary’s not fully disclose the dates of the stages.
Bild claims that they later received a preliminary calendar and locations, which will host the race.
The championship will start, as I told Cary, Spielberg, and should be completed traditionally in Abu Dhabi.
There will be 17 Grand Prix. This edition draws attention to the dual of the first three stages.
- 1-2. Grand Prix Of Austria. Two stages 5 and 12 July
- 3-4. Grand Prix Of Great Britain. Two stages on 26 July and 2 August
- 5-6. Grand Prix Of Hungary. Two stages 16 and 23 August
- 7. Grand Prix Of Azerbaijan. 6 Sep
- 8. The Singapore Grand Prix. 20 Sep
- 9. Grand Prix Of Russia. 27 Sep
- 10. Grand Prix Of China. 4 Oct
- 11. Grand Prix Of Japan. 11 Oct
- 12. The United States Grand Prix. 25 Oct
- 13. Grand Prix Of Mexico. 1 Nov
- 14. Grand Prix Of Brazil. 8 Nov
- 15. Grand Prix Of Vietnam. 22 Nov
- 16. Grand Prix Of Bahrain. 6 Dec
- 17. The Grand Prix Of Abu Dhabi. 13 Dec
According to this schedule, the Formula 1 season in 2020 will leave the Spanish, Italian, canadian and Belgian tracks. In addition, the year will postpone the first race (after a long pause) in the Dutch Zandvoort.