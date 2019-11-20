Announced the nominees for the Grammy: who is the favorite, and who drove
Wednesday, November 20, in the United States announced the contenders for the most prestigious music award in the world “Grammy”. It will be awarded for the 62nd time. The ceremony will be held on 26 January 2020 in Los Angeles. That’s when we learn the names of the winners in all 84 categories.
For many years, a Grammy was awarded in February. Now, however, the date moved to an earlier date. It happened because of the decision by the American film Institute to perform the ceremony “Oscar-2020” on the second Sunday of February. This shift affected the regular schedule of show business.
Leading the 62-th ceremony of “Grammy” will be the famous American singer Alicia keys. She has a 15 “Golden gramophone” (traditionally looks the statuette “Grammy”).
This time the absolute leader in the number of received nominations was Lizzo (pictured in the header). Real name 31-year-old singer from Detroit — Melissa Viviane Jefferson. She claims to be “Grammy” to eight categories.
Six nominations were collected Billy Iles and rapper Lil Nas X (real name Montero Lamar hill). It is very young performers. Miss Eilish 18 Dec 18. She can break the record owned by Taylor swift, which in 2010 received a “Grammy” in the nomination “the Best album of the year”, and she was then 20 years old. And Billy is just 18 when she can win the “Golden gramophone” for his debut CD Billy When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Music lovers were surprised by the absence among applicants of many of the names that resounded throughout 2019. No one can explain, for whatever reason, were not included in the list of nominees in the major categories, ed Sheeran, Maren Morris, Bruce Springsteen, the group BTS.
But earned four nominations Beyonce, which in 2019 have not recorded any new songs! The pop diva had not forgotten thanks to the film “the lion King” and the documentary Homecoming, telling about the concert of the singer. Now Beyonce in the asset 70 nominations for “Grammy” for her entire career. She approached to absolute record, set by Quincy Jones. He has 80 nominations.
Rejoice fans of Ariana Grande. The singer presented in four major categories this time, best album, record of the year, best pop solo and best pop album. It is not only in the category “Best song of the year”.
But Lizzo song is called Truth Hurts in this nomination there, although it was released in 2017. Academy of recording explained his decision by the fact that this hit came two years ago as a single. Lizzo included it in the album only in 2019. Therefore, the song qualifies for “Grammy”.
A similar incident happened with the album that is the soundtrack to the acclaimed film “a Star is born”. The picture with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have released in 2018. Shallow song received a “Grammy” in February of 2019. Hot song at the ceremony convinced everyone that Lady Gaga and Bradley Roman. Do academics again wanted to see the Duo on stage?! The explanation is the same as in the case of Lizzo. Shallow was released as a single. This year it is not considered. And the soundtrack CD was released in 2019. And it included among the nominees.
List of candidates in all 84 categories — a thankless task. We’ll mention just the main category.
Album of the year
I, I, — group Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell — Lana del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billy Iles
ThankU, Next – Ariana Grande
Cuz I Love You Lizzo
7 — Lil Nas X
Father of the Bride — the band Vampire Weekend
I Used to Know Her — H. E. R. (real name Gabriella Wilson, 22-year-old singer from California)
Record of the year
Hey Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billy Iles
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H. E. R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X and Billy ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee
Song of the year
Always Remember Us This Way — Lady Gaga
Bad Guy — Billy Iles
Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker
Hard Place — H. E. R
Lover — Taylor Swift
Norman Fucking Rockwell — Lana del Rey
Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Best pop solo
Spirit — Beyonce
Bad Guy — Billy Iles
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down — Taylor swift
Best pop album
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billy Iles
ThankU, Next – Ariana Grande
No.6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover-Taylor Swift
Best pop performance by a Duo or group
Boyfriend — Ariana Grand and Social House
Sucker — the Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X and Billy ray Cyrus
Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee
Señorita — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
