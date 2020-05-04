Announced the team of the season-2019/20 championship of France
According to the results of completed ahead of schedule season-2019/20-respected publication France Football have decided to publish a symbolic Dream Team of League 1.
As a result, in the symbolic team was 5 members of champion of France “Paris St Germain”, three of bronze medalist – “Rennes”, two of “Reims” and one player “Monaco”.
The highest score received the forward of PSG and the French team Kilian Mbappe – 6.35 mm.
Symbolical national team of League 1.
Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajkovic (“Reims”, the assessment of 5.96)
Defenders: Amari Traore (Rennes, of 5.41), Thiago Silva (PSG, 5,75), Yunis Abdelhamid (“Reims”, 5,64), Feta Marissa (Rennes, of 5.59).
Midfielders: Marco verratti (PSG, 6), Eduardo Kamwenge (Rennes, 6,13), angel Di Maria (PSG, 6,17).
Forwards: Kilian Mbappe (PSG, 6.35 mm), Neymar (Paris, 6,07) Wissam Ben Yedder (“Monaco”, of 5.84).
The second team included:
Goalkeeper: Steve Mandanda (Marseille, Of 5.92)
Field players: Baptiste Santamaria (“Angers”, 5,71), Benjamin Brigo (Rennes, 5,71), Renato Sanchez (Lille, of 5.69), Rafinha (Rennes, 5,68) ), Dimitri Payet (Marseille, 5.64), Islam Slimani (Monaco, 5.64), Idrissa Gueye (Paris, 5.63), Victor Simhan (Lille, 5.62), Ibrahim Diallo (“Brest”, 5,59), Andy Delort (“Montpellier”, 5,58) and Benjamin Andre (Lille, 5,57).