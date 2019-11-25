Annoying clingy protein was puzzled by the cat, causing him to play with her (video)
On a popular Internet platform Reddit published a video, which spread quickly in the network. It to be impressively lying on the roof the cat is bothering the squirrel, trying to get him to play with her. Squirrel patting his cat, tumbles on it. Puzzled and small predator lazily and somewhat irritably swatting at the annoying animal.
“How the hell such a relationship could even begin?”, — entitled video. In response, one commenter wrote: “I Have a feeling that the cat was trying to hunt squirrel, but was too thick to catch her. And the squirrel took this as a game. And now they’re friends.” “Well, now that the cat is in it. Too embarrassing,” joked another.
How in the hell did this relationship even get started? from r/AnimalsBeingDerps
See also: the network has found a cat — double of Charlie Chaplin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter