Annular solar Eclipse: how and where to see the incredible phenomenon
This weekend the inhabitants of the Eastern hemisphere will be able to observe the annular solar Eclipse right on the eve of the summer solstice. This type of Eclipse is characterized by a stunning “ring of fire”, as it is not a total Eclipse, and the edge of the Sun can still be seen around the moon. This writes CNN.
“The annular Eclipse is similar to total Eclipse because the Moon, Earth and Sun are aligned so that the Moon is directly in front of the Sun as viewed from Earth,” said Alex young, associate Director for science in the heliophysics science division of NASA.
“But a total Eclipse does not occur, that is, the Moon does not completely block the visible disk of the Sun, because the Moon is further away, and therefore its apparent size in the sky is a little smaller than the Sun. This means that the tiny ring of the solar disk will be seen around the moon”, — he added.
Solar eclipses occur about two weeks before or after a lunar Eclipse, young said. On June 5 there was a lunar Eclipse and the next one will happen on July 5.
Where can you watch a solar Eclipse
The annular Eclipse will begin at 12:47 Eastern time on June 21, it begins at sunrise in Africa will go to China, and the sunset is over the Pacific ocean. The Eclipse will peak at 2:40 Eastern time and will end around 4:32 Eastern time.
The partial Eclipse will begin at 23:45 on June 20 and will end at 5:34 on June 21. Go to the website TimeandDate.com for more precise timing of the Eclipse in your area.
According to young, it will be visible over Central Africa, the Southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan, North India and South Central China. He added that a partial Eclipse would be seen in much of Asia, Africa, South and Eastern Europe, Northern Australia and parts of the Pacific and Indian oceans.
The total Eclipse will last about 3.75 hours, but the duration of its passage at individual locations will be equal to approximately one and a half minutes. During the peak of this will be reduced to little more than 30 seconds.
How to see a solar Eclipse
Although it is not a total solar Eclipse, you still need to observe the Eclipse with the use of security measures.
“Because the Sun is incredibly bright to look at it naked eye,” said Yang. — You need a safe solar viewing glasses or special filters for telescopes or binoculars”.
Any glimpse of the sun’s brightness not only uncomfortable to the eye, but dangerous as well. If you look directly at the sun, it can lead to damage to the retina, the photosensitive part of the eye. Even minimal exposure can lead to blurred vision or temporary blindness. The problem is that at first you will not know whether it’s temporary.
Regardless of whether you use cardboard Eclipse glasses or other means, the most important feature is the filter. Make sure your glasses replaced to meet the international security standard ISO 12312-2. Special Eclipse glasses can be worn over regular glasses.
The only thing you can see through a safe solar filter is the sun itself. If you look at the sun it too bright, out of focus or surrounded by a murky haze, or if you see things like ordinary household lamps, glasses unsafe.
If you are tempted to re-use Eclipse glasses, whose age does not exceed three years, they were made before the introduction of the international safety standard and are accompanied by a warning that says you can’t look through them more than three minutes at a time. They should be thrown out, according to the American astronomical society.
Safety first
If you are planning to observe the Eclipse through a camera, telescope or binoculars, buy a solar filter to place it on the end of the lens. In this case, you do not need to wear Eclipse glasses, as concentrated light will pass through the filters and injure the eyes.
American Astronomical Society recommends:
- Always check your solar filter before use; if it is scratched, punctured, torn or otherwise damaged, throw it away. Read and follow the instructions, printed or packaged together with the filter.
- Always keep an eye on your children that use solar filters.
- If you usually wear glasses, do not remove them. Cover them with Eclipse glasses or holds a portable viewer.
- Stand still and close your eyes Eclipse glasses or solar observer before looking into the bright sun. Looking at the sun, turn away and remove the filter; do not remove it, looking at the sun.
- Don’t look at unlit or partially eclipsing the sun through a camera, telescope, binoculars without a filter or other optical device.
- Similarly, don’t look at the sun through a camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device when using Eclipse glasses or a manual viewer; concentrated sunlight can damage the filter and into eyes, causing serious injury.
- Consult with an expert astronomer, before using a solar filter with camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device; please note that solar filters should be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens or other optics.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10248
[name] => solar Eclipse
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => solnechnoe-zatmenie
)
solar Eclipse
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark