Anomalous heat claimed the lives of three people in France
Debilitating heat, which this week covered the majority of European countries, led to the first victims. In France three people were killed after acclimatization with hot beach dived into the cold sea. This writes the British tabloid
As noted, the 70-year-old Frenchman on Monday’s heart stopped when he jumped into the cold water at the beach Marseillan, near Montpellier (region of Occitania, the South of France). A few hours before it became known about the death from heat in the region of 62-year-old woman and 75-year-old man.
A wave of hot air from Africa came to Europe in early June. After that, in France, Germany and Northern Spain specialists announced “red” level of danger. Forecasters say that the current situation is reminiscent of the June 2003. Then the Old Light was also dying of heat, eventually the heat caused the death of around 70 thousand people across the continent. The specialists warn that the early heat waves are more dangerous because the human body does not have time to get used to such climatic conditions.
According to meteorologists, the record temperatures this week will be established in nine European countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Holland and France. In particular, in Paris waiting for plus 39, and to days off the thermometer column will confidently overcome the 40 degree mark. It is not excluded that would beat the record set in 2003 (plus 44.1 degrees).
Authorities announced in 65 départements “orange” level of weather danger. The rest of the week cancelled all the exams, volunteers handed out water to the homeless people and put drinking troughs for animals, people splashing in the fountains of Paris.
In addition, the French appealed to the authorities with a request to cancel the fee for public transport to reduce traffic and air pollution during the abnormal heat wave. In response, the Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic Philip Gerard stated that this issue should be resolved by the heads of municipalities and cities, not the Federal government, the newspaper