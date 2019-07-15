Anomalous heat in the Arctic: burns the vegetation in West Greenland (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

In the Western part of Greenland for a long time is very warm and dry weather. July 10 the temperature approached 20°C, although typically, the daily maximum in July is 10°C. on this day happened here a natural fire, which is unusual for these places phenomenon. Its center was located 18 km North-West of the village of Sarfannguit in the municipality of Ceccato and to the East of the city of Sisimiut, Stormnews reports, citing NASA Earth Observatory.

The fire started from one of the huts and on the trail. Burned moss on the bogs and Heather. I blame it on the human factor, says an employee of the University of Miami Jessica McCarthy.

Two years ago in this area also suffered a major fire, which lasted for two weeks and was very surprised scientists.

In the message of NASA it is noted that a new fire was burning during the day, but satellite images for the July 14 show that the fire did not stop.

From the beginning of June, the Service of atmospheric monitoring in the framework of “Copernicus” (SMAK) has registered more than 100 intense and prolonged wildfires in the Arctic circle. Only in June as a result of those fires were released into the atmosphere 50 megatons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the total annual emissions of Sweden. This is more than the amount of emissions from Arctic fires in the same month from 2010 to 2018 combined, according to the world meteorological organization (WMO).

Although wildfire is common in the Northern hemisphere in the period from may to October, according to a senior researcher RELISH and expert in the area of natural fires Mark Parrington, geographical latitude and the intensity of these fires, as well as the duration of the period of burning was particularly unusual.

The ensuing Arctic fires have the highest intensity in Alaska and Siberia, where some of them reached the square almost equal to the area of 100 thousand football fields or Lanzarote. In Alberta, Canada, one of the fires reached an estimated length in excess of the area of 300 thousand football fields. Only in Alaska SMAK registered nearly 400 wildfires this year, with each new day breaks.

Average temperatures in June in those parts of Siberia, where raging wildfires have been almost ten degrees above the long term average for the period 1981-2010 years.

Temperature in Alaska broke a record, reaching 32°C on 4 July, and increasing forest fires in the state, including the territory along the banks of the Yukon river along the Arctic circle. In Canada, the smoke from the massive wildfires near Ontario contains large amounts of suspended particles, which deteriorates air quality. At the end of June heat wave in Europe caused spontaneous fires in several countries, including Germany, Greece and Spain.

The pristine environment of the Arctic is particularly sensitive/fragile, and heats up faster than other regions. Smoke particles can settle on the land and ice, causing the ice absorption of solar radiation, which otherwise would be reflected, and thus accelerate warming in the Arctic. Fires in the Arctic also increase the risk of permafrost thawing in the future, resulting in the production of methane, also a greenhouse gas, says the WMO.

In connection with the existence of these risks, the organization initiated the creation of a Regional system of advice and warnings in relation to vegetation fires and smoke pollution in the development, implementation and harmonization of methods of forecasting of fires around the world, giving a more complete picture of fires and appropriate consequences, and hazards everywhere. The regional centre of South-East Asia, managed by the meteorological service of Singapore, is already producing forecasts.