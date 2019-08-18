Anonymity does not exist: who and how watching us on the Internet and what it can do
Internet service providers, browsers, data brokers – people, organizations and programs can keep track of what makes the Internet literally each user. Speech not necessarily goes about the violation of the law: the purpose of the data collection may be advertising or research. New ways of protection from being tracked online constantly being developed and implemented, but universal solutions do not yet exist, writes “the Present time”.
Using the Internet, you have probably many times seen these “coincidences”: go to the website of the dealership, and then everywhere you’re advertising cars. Or after visiting the website for parents you start to chase advertising diapers and infant formula.
All this is possible because the largest advertising network and many other online services to collect information (“data brokers”) are trying to make the most complete portrait of every Internet user on the basis of various – and often open – data. Usually they do it.
On the Internet you can follow anyone – like the legal means and in violation of the rights to protection of personal information. Some of the methods of surveillance it is difficult to defend, from other – it is necessary. But even armed with all the means to counter, remember: make sure to avoid Internet surveillance can only be physically disconnected from Network access. And not the fact.
Internet service providers
Every time you with it, go online, your Internet service provider or mobile operator issues connecting to the Network device (computer, smartphone, tablet) a unique address – the IP address. It can be individual or could be used by multiple devices. But most importantly – it was at this location the device user is the easiest way to map a physical address, passport details, Bank account numbers and so on. Except when you use some public Internet connection like wifi points in cafes.
Technically, providers can see everything that you transmit over the Internet unencrypted. That is why you should use sites with a secure connection (https) or optionally use the VPN providers. VPN – an intermediary that provides the same Internet access via an encrypted communication channel to protect against external “wiretapping”. It is important not to forget that it does not provide absolute invulnerability: you just trust their data to another company, often from another country. Experienced users are free to organize for themselves the VPN server and become your own “VPN provider”, which will reduce some of the risks. However, in this case, the access to open communications will already have a hosting company where you place the VPN server.
All operators are required by law to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in the investigation and provide them access to user data, and sometimes to facilitate access to protected communications.
Although strong encryption has serious impact on Internet surveillance, server address, usually first sent in the clear is that we need to exchange keys and establish secure connection. And it also contributes to vulnerability to obtain sensitive information often does not even matter what you send, – matter where or how. Facts connections and related information (“metadata”), if they match with your other existing providers of information, will let you know about you very much even without access to your encrypted data.
Imagine that an attacker with access to the Network of your mobile operator sees that your smartphone is connected to the cell tower on the grounds of hospitals. Five minutes after that, the operator recorded that you went to the https site of the cancer center (with encryption). The intruder can easily know what page you are on this site looked, but can with sufficient degree of confidence to assume that you have some kind of cancer problem.
How to fight? To fully protect themselves from surveillance through ISPs is unlikely to succeed, but it can be more difficult if you use encrypted connections, VPN, guest Internet access, proxy server (to hide your IP address), the anonymizing network Tor and other similar services.
Internet company: through cookies
You have probably seen many times on sites, a pop-up block “We use cookies, click “OK” if you agree, or leave if there is no” usual and clicked on “OK” to annoying block to get rid of. But in the meantime thanks to cookies (read as “cookies” in a literal translation from English – “cookies”) you can easily track online.
Cookies are small pieces of text with information about your preferences, which are the sites through the browser retains on your computer. For your convenience in the first place: a news site can “remember” the selected font size and favorite lists, online store – save items from your recycle bin (to restore them when connection is lost), the social network – written in a special code cookies session, so you don’t have to constantly enter a username and password.
As usual, along with the convenience came, and cookies make it easy to monitor the activity of Internet users. Although browsers and prohibit sites to read other people’s cookies (let’s say Facebook.com no access to saved Amazon.com settings, and Vice versa), there are plenty of above.
If on different sites code is a unified system of web Analytics (e.g., Google) or the like-button (from Facebook), or code of a large advertising network, the owners of these systems will be able to save and read your cookies from different sites, thereby tracking your actions online. You go to the website for the sale of fishing rods where installed advertising system, and she has already read your cookie: “Oh, so it’s the user number 123456 looked! It seems that he is interested in fishing, it is now more of such advertising display.”
This, of course, a very simplified explanation: the system constantly evolyutsioniruet and often to track users compare the information from all available sources with other data (e.g. IP addresses, data from people’s profiles in social networks, forums, etc.), to obtain the fullest possible portrait of each and as efficiently as possible to show him the advertisement.
How to fight? To use the latest versions of browsers. Chrome, Firefox, Safari, announced and implemented a number of functions for dealing with surveillance. You can still go into “incognito mode” or disable cookies (radical option). Another option is to install browser extensions that help protect against surveillance (PrivacyBadger, Lightbeam, Ghostery, and others) or to regularly clean cookies manually. Some data companies allow users to opt out from being tracked through the website of the digital advertising Alliance.
Internet company: through the “fingerprints” of browsers
But not always, companies need to mess with cookies to track you online.
Go to the website AmIUnique (or other similar), click “My browser fingerprint” – and you will show how your computer and browser is unique, that is how easy it is to track him among the other visitors.
Any website can obtain a lot of data about browser and device on which it is running: version, time zone, installed fonts, languages, and dozens of other settings. Although each of these parts does not allow us to distinguish you from the crowd, all together, they often create a unique “digital fingerprint” of the device. And you at the same time.
For example, the website will always be able to go hundreds of thousands of people using the Windows version of the Chrome browser. But only one of them is the Chrome version 76.0.3509 under Windows 8.1 with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 and the system are English, French, Kazakh and Russian languages. Accordingly, such user is assigned a unique ID and later on it’s going to information all over the Internet. This involved data brokers: they collect, buy and sell the most detailed information about user profiles. In a very simplified form it might look like this: “the man with the imprint XXYYYZZ, most likely in the age of 18-25 years old, single, loves traveling and cars, smokes, lives, probably, in the city or surrounding area N”, but often the profiles will contain a lot of details, especially if the person is active on the Internet.
“Digital fingerprints” are used, of course, not only for Internet surveillance. Banking sites can use them for extra protection: if a user first of all visited via Safari on MacOS, when you try to login via Firefox on Windows, you will be offered just in case one more time to enter a name and password.
How to fight? To use the latest versions of browsers. Chrome, Firefox, Safari, announced and implemented a number of functions for dealing with surveillance. A radical solution is to disable Javascript, the language that is used to collect data; but most of the sites then once “broken”. You can try to change to the most popular smartphone-tablet-laptop in your location and personalize the settings.