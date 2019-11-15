Another 4 teams have guaranteed themselves an exit in final tournament of Euro-2020 (video)
On the eve of the groups A, b and N have passed the penultimate round of matches of UEFA Euro 2020, the results of which determined the four teams, which guaranteed itself an exit in a final part of tournament.
In group A the ancestors of football – Englishmen on “Wembley” in the presence of 77 thousand people have left no stone unturned in the Montenegro national team, scoring 7 unanswered goals – hat-trick scored Harry Kane and a goal scored by Alex oxlade-Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham, in addition to an own goal on account of the defender of the Montenegro national team Alexandra of Sopranica.
The England team took first place in the group.
Highlihts of the match England – Montenegro.
In Plzen, the Czech national team won a important victory over its only rival in the fight for the second ticket to the UEFA Euro 2020 – the Kosovars 2:1. This victory guaranteed ward Yaroslav Silhavy out of the group.
Highlihts of the match Czech Republic – Kosovo.
In group H secured qualification to Euro teams of France and Turkey.
World Champions unexpectedly minimal beat “Stade de France” Moldovan 2:1. Moreover, the hosts during the match lost, and the winning goal was only scored in the 79th minute with a penalty scored with Olivier Giroud.
A review of the match France – Moldova.
Turks in Istanbul played a draw against Iceland 0:0.
A review of the match between Turkey and Iceland.
Before the last round the French team ahead of Shinola Ganesha 2 points and the away match against the Albanians. In turn, the national team of Turkey will play against Andorra.
Today will be the penultimate games in groups D, F and J.
We will remind, in addition to Ukraine 5 teams guaranteed to itself an exit in final tournament of Euro-2020.