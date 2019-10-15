Another Arab hypercar from Ajlani will present in Dubai
Over the years many car startups try his luck in the segment of hypercar, but only a few succeeded. Ajlani Motors wants to build his own supercar, and, of course, to succeed in this business.
Based car designer Bashar Ajlani brand will unveil its first product at the International motor show in Dubai in 2019 November 12. Most likely, he gets the name “Dragon”. Hypercar has been developed over five years and is still shrouded in mystery. The only thing that proves its existence is a few teasers and a short release posted on the website of the upcoming event.
“Our hearts looked no further than the mythical beast, to get freedom in our crest, the dragon. Automotive designer and founder of Bashar Ajlani carried away the prey of the dragon soul in all elements of the design of the car; and, as it is important, we believe that our future objectives will be consistent with the presence of this car. Over the last 5 years, our design was in the process of developing and strictly kept secret, and November 12, we first imagine a car, showing what constitutes a grade where Ajlani Motors moving on,” explained Ajlani Motors.
At first glance, the car looks very futuristic, with sharp pleats, bulky wings and a wide air intakes in the front. For the instance that is about to be submitted, the company chose green, apparently contrasting with a few black elements. It is likely that the model provides a layout with the average location of the internal combustion engine in accordance with a teaser image that shows the tip of the exhaust, mounted in the center.
Other middle Eastern hypercar, moved in the distant future because Ajlani currently looking for an investor to promote the project and sapuca it into production.