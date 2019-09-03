Another bloody weekend in Chicago: 8 dead, 35 wounded
At least 43 people were injured in the result of the use of weapons in Chicago this past long weekend. Eight of them died from his injuries.
Despite the fact that August in the city was very quiet and the number of murders this month was the lowest since August 2011, the number of attacks over the Bank holiday weekend doubled compared to last year’s weekend on labor Day when in city shootings were killed 4 people and 23 injured.
The last shooting was recorded on the night of Monday to Tuesday in Gresham. At about 01:15 a.m. September 3 on the street South Aberdeen police found dead a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, at present, witnesses to the shooting and the circumstances remain unknown.
Sunday 15-year-old boy was killed in Austin in the West side. Around 02:19 officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the body Davante Jackson West Washington Boulevard with gunshot wounds to the leg and back. He lived in the same block where he was shot.
A little more than 20 minutes after it was killed and a woman injured during a shooting at a party in the area of woodlawn. They were found at about 02:45 in the morning inside the building on South St. Lawrence Avenue. According to police, 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to medical center of the University of Chicago, where he later died. The office is judicial-medical examination has not revealed the identity of the deceased. 34-year-old woman was wounded in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital Saint-Bernard, where she is in good condition.
After about an hour in a shooting from a passing car one man was killed and another wounded in the area of Archer heights. They rode in the car around 03:54 am by South Pulaski Road when someone shot at him from a passing car. According to authorities, 37-year-old Christopher Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, 38-year-old man was wounded in the chest, abdomen, arm and was taken to hospital mount Sinai hospital where he is in serious condition.
On Saturday at South Paulina two men were killed and three more wounded after someone opened fire on a group of people standing near the house at about 17:51. 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to Medical center of Christ in Oak Lawn, where he later died. 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and thigh, he died at the Medical center of the University of Chicago. Three other victims, a woman and two men, were also taken to hospital with injuries of varying severity.
Witnesses told police that they did not see who shot, but one of them told the investigators that he had noticed a dark-colored car.
Saturday morning, one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park. Around 04:43 am they were in the area of West Le Moyne street when someone started shooting from a car. According to authorities, 18-year-old angel Perez was wounded in the chest and taken to Stroger hospital, where he died. The other victim, 23-year-old man was wounded in the buttocks, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
In a shooting in South Chicago at the weekend killed 42-year-old man. Willie Coker was on the street with a group of people about 12:22 when the shots were fired. Coker suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He died at the Medical center of the University of Chicago.
At least 29 other people were wounded in shootings in different areas of Chicago between 17:00 on August 30 and 05:00 on 3 September.