Another bloody weekend in Chicago: more than 50 wounded and 4 dead
In Chicago over the weekend (17:00 Friday, June 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 1) in the shootings four people were killed and another 52 were wounded.
During the first 12 hours of the weekend, one person died and 20 people were injured. The last fatal shooting of the weekend happened on Saturday on the West lawn.
A witness told police that 18-year-old man was arguing with a man in the alley at about 23:13 near South Komensky Avenue. The man pulled a gun and fired several times, then fled the scene.
The guy received several gunshot wounds, he was taken to Christ Medical Center where he died from his wounds.
A few hours earlier, of Gresham was shot and killed a man.
32-year-old Andre Lyons was on South Aberdeen Street around 14:05, when unknown persons opened fire. He was wounded in the head and back. According to police, he was taken to Christ Medical Center where he later died.
Closer to sunrise in the East Garfield Park found the body of a man with gunshot wounds. He was already dead. Officers claim that the man had three gunshot wounds, and near the body was the weapon.
On Friday in the same area was killed by another man. 52-year-old Henry Daniels has received numerous wounds in the stomach, leg and back. He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he died.
Another shooting happened on Saturday around 19:20 on West Walnut Street. The result of the use of firearms five people received non-fatal wounds in the middle West Bank.
After that around 2:32 a.m., someone opened fire on a crowd of people on West Jackson Boulevard. They were able to get to the hospital.
According to police, 22-year-old girl came to the medical center of the University of Illinois with a gunshot wound to the leg. Her condition has stabilized.
After four people went to Stroger Hospital. Two 28-year-old men were injured in the leg and the back, and 54-year-old man was shot in the back, their condition stabilized. 49-year-old woman wounded in the chin, is in serious condition. Neither the witnesses nor the victims did not see who shot. Detectives are investigating.