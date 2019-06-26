Another club of the English Premier League was dismissed in the offseason, head coach
Rafael Benitez
After Chelsea, fired Maurizio Sarri with the position of head coach, another club of the English Premier League, sacked coach.
Newcastle and Rafael Benitez failed to reach agreement on legirovaniem contract, which expired June 30.
Spanish specialist coached “forty” in March 2016, replacing Steve McClaren. Rafael successfully extended “Newcastle” residence in the Premier League, despite the reluctance of club owner Mike Ashley to invest in the.
Lasted several months, the dialogue came to no avail. Nominated by Benitez regarding the conditions of the selection policy, the transfer budget and personal contract were not satisfied.
Thus, the 59-year-old Spaniard, who already marry off in China, leaving the “Saint James Park”.
“We have been working hard to extend the contract by Rafa, but unfortunately, this was not and is not meant to be,” reads a statement on the official website of “forty”.