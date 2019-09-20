Another death from e-cigarettes: officials urge people to beware of vaping products
On Thursday public health officials in Missouri announced the death of 40-year-old man. This is the eighth death in the United States of electronic cigarettes.
The Department of health of Missouri said that the men were functioning normally lungs, while in may he began to get involved in vaping. He had mild respiratory symptoms that are worsened and he was hospitalized on August 22.
“This is an unfortunate case where a young man, who had not previously had lung disease, began experiencing pain because of vaping,” says Dr. Michael Plisko, pulmonologist mercy hospital in St. Louis and medical Director of the program in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation mercy. “It all started with shortness of breath, and she quickly progressed and worsened, becoming a so-called acute respiratory distress syndrome.”
Illness associated with vaping, has been associated with the previous family deaths — two in California and one each in Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon. Officials of the Center for control and disease prevention reported Thursday that they expect that will be registered more deaths.
As of September 17, the US Centers for control and prevention of diseases reported 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury associated with electronic cigarettes. This is 150 more than reported on 11 September.
According to the Center for control and prevention of diseases, as of September 17, in 38 U.S. States were diseases associated with vaping. Among the cases when the available sex and age of the patients, 72% men, 67% of people aged 18 to 34 years, 16% — people under 18 years of age and 17% of people aged 35 years and older. More than half of cases in people under 25 years.
Case of severe disease due to vaping was recorded in another country. On Wednesday, Canada reported its first case when a high school student was on life support and has since recovered. All patients used an electronic cigarette or other device for vaping.
On Thursday, officials from the Center for control and disease prevention and Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines stated complex investigation, involving hundreds of patients, including those who are too ill to talk with investigators.
Also Management control food and drug administration found that its division of criminal investigation began to track footprints in the early stages, as the cases indicate papenhove products of the black market. The Director of the Agency for tobacco Mitch Zeller emphasized that he is not interested in prosecuting individuals who use illegal products.
“I wish we had more answers,” — said Thursday at a media briefing Dr. Anna Shukhat, chief Deputy Director of the Center for control and prevention of diseases.
State health departments reported widespread among people who got sick, of products containing THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive substance in cannabis. But health officials stressed on Thursday that not all the people who got sick, used a THC.
The researchers had previously mentioned that he found the acetate of vitamin E in some samples, but lab tests show “mix results”, and none of the ingredients, including vitamin E, not detected in all samples.
Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist of the Department of health of Illinois, said that some researchers are struggling trying to collect information from patients who are too ill to speak, or can’t remember the foods they ate before getting sick.
The health authorities of Illinois are asking the people using electronic cigarettes, regardless of whether they are sick or healthy, to fill out an anonymous survey about their habits of vaping.
The sick are experiencing coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain, and in some cases nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, reported by public health officials. People who are experiencing the symptoms of lung disease related vaping, should immediately seek medical help.