Another European football championship will resume in may
The Danish football Association (DBU) decided to resume the championship on may 29.
“Since mid-March at DBU was a clear strategy to follow instructions of the authorities on the restrictions to avoid the spread of infection. We adhere to this strategy. We were responsible and behaved properly and acted together and should continue to do so, to resume the season in a safe environment”, – quotes the DBU President Jesper Moeller, the press service of the organization.
“It is extremely important to season in the super League was re-launched by may 29 so we can successfully complete the tournament. Competition will resume as soon as we receive permission from the government. Many miss football. Football can give back to the community enthusiasm necessary during the historic social crisis,” – said the functionary.
We will add that at the end of may it is planned to resume the matches of the Ukrainian Premier League.