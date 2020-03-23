Another former President of real Madrid became infected with the coronavirus
Fernando Martin Alvarez
A few days after the death of coronavirus former President of real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz became aware of infection with this virus another former President of the club of Madrid, Fernando Martin Alvarez, according to AS.
Now 72-year-old functionary is in the intensive care unit of the clinic in Madrid.
We will remind, after acceptance of the resignation of Florentino Perez in February 2006, the Junta Directive (Board of Directors) “real Madrid” unanimously elected the new President of the club Martin Alvarez, who had held the post of member of the Junta with a decisive voice, and was Deputy President.
In April of the same year, one of the largest in Spain of property owners lost his job to Luis Gomez Montejano, which was acting before the elections won by Ramon Calderon.