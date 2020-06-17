Another Legionnaire “Dynamo” will leave the team at the end of the season
Josip Vida
Croatian extreme Dynamo defender Josip Vida at the end of the season will leave the Kiev club, according to xsport.ua referring to Croatian online nogometne-vijesti.hr.
31-year-old Vice-champion of the 2018 FIFA world has not received from Kiev that the proposal legacie of the existing contract, the term of the agreement which expires at the end of this month.
Croatian press wooing of Pilarica in his native Dinamo Zagreb.
The current season but almost all missed due to injury, playing only one match of the Ukrainian Premier League.
After the comeback losing the competition for the position of the player of national team of Ukraine Vitaliy of Mikolenko.
Note that in the current season the mill Dynamo left such legionaries as Sickly, Carlos Zambrano, Tamas Kadar and Gerson Rodrigues (rent).