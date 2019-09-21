Another “most secure” of electric vehicles on the planet more
The insurance Institute for highway safety USA (IIHS) conducted crash tests of the electric car Tesla Model 3.
The model received the highest score. Recall that this highest rating was awarded to the electric car Audi e-tron.
It is noted that both electric cars has received from the American security professionals the highest rating of Top Safety Pick+. While Model 3 for the first time took part in such tests the IIHS.
According to the tests passed, the electric car has shown itself in a positive way in almost all parameters of evaluation. Of the shortcomings can be noted only a “moderate risk of injury to the left Shin of the driver”, if there was a head-on collision. Analysts also noted a very uniform illumination of the middle light.
It should be emphasized that the electric car Model 3 is the only model Tesla has been given the highest rating.