Another one of a kind Hurley: discussing handsome nephew of the actress
Elizabeth Hurley grows worthy replacement.
Elizabeth Hurley does not get tired to throw his fans a topic for discussion. Moreover, in addition to their personal photos — mostly in a bikini, she strongly promotes the success of members of his family. So, first it made a hero of world news sons: 17-year-old Damian Bing starred with Elizabeth in the series “the royals” (The Royals), and has signed its first advertising contract and became the star of the advertising campaign Foundation. Today they’re talking about another kind of Hurley — this time the son of her older sister Kate, 22-year-old miles. The nephew of the actress bare-chested inflated on the background of the garage has spread virally in the media. Given current trends, new photos, go out, and then the model contracts will not be forthcoming.