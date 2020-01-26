Another port was given to private owners
The Qatari company QTerminals won the tender to concession the Maritime port of “Olivia” in Nikolaev, reported today the Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk in his Telegram channel.
What will Ukrainian budget:
- annual concession fees – 82 million UAH;
- investment obligations – 3,4 UAH (over five years);
- funds for developing local infrastructure of Mykolayiv region – UAH 80 million.
“I remind you that the concession is the best way of attracting funds to the port, leaving it fully owned by the state. I am sure that an experienced investor will modernize the infrastructure of the port to attract new cargoes and routes, will contribute to the enrichment and development of Nikolaev and Ukraine“, – said the head of government.