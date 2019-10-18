Another Russian NHL hockey player disqualified for doping
Valentin Zykov
The Russian forward of NHL club “the Vegas Golden knights” Valentin Zykov suspended by the League for 20 games for use of banned substances, informs a press-service of the club.
In this regard, the verdict of the NHL Vegas Golden Knights suspends cooperation with Russians.
Zykov will not receive a salary for the period of the disqualification, said in a communiqué.
24-year-old Zykov stands for “Vegas” from 2018, before that in the NHL he played for Edmonton and “Carolina”.
Last season he played 10 matches in the “knights” and scored two goals.
Recall that the hockey player of Russian national team and the Washington capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov international ice hockey Federation disqualified in August to four years for cocaine.