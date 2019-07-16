Another son of Zidane changed the club (photo)
The eldest son of the coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane, the 24-year-old midfielder Enzo Zidane (pictured), has signed a contract with the “skills for adults”, the official website of the Portuguese club. The agreement is for two seasons until the summer of 2021. Player, last club which was the Swiss “Lausanne”, went to “will Awesu” for free.
Enzo Zidane — a graduate of real Madrid, in the youth teams, which he played from 2014 to 2017 and for a while trained under the guidance of his father. After leaving the Royal club midfielder, at the time selected in the youth teams of Spain and France, also defended the colors of “alavesa”.
We will remind that quite recently another son of Zinedine Zidane — 21-year-old Luke Zidane has left real Madrid and on loan went to a club of second Spanish division real racing club of Santander. The step is quite logical if we consider that the position of the first rooms in the Royal club claimed the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, the Costa Rican Keilor Navas and Ukrainian Andrey Lunin.
Recall that, except for Enzo and Hatches, Zidane with his wife Veronica and has two sons — 17-year-old teo and 14-year-old Elias.
