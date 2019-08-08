Another star of the English Premier League is refusing to train, demanding a transfer to another club
David Luiz
The Brazilian defender of Chelsea David Luiz went on strike and refused to train with the team, demanding to sell him before the transfer window closes in England today, reports The Telegraph.
The champion of Portugal Benfica, England in the Chelsea team and 2 times champion of France in the “Paris St Germain” insists on its employment in another London club – Arsenal, clarifies the issue.
It is noteworthy that Luis is only in may signed a new contract with “pensioners”, which lasts until 2021.
Last season, the champion of the Copa America in 2019 in the Brazilian national team in all competitions for Chelsea has played 48 matches and scored three goals and made 2 assists.
Along with Chelsea, David last season won the Europa League – in the finals was defeated it Arsenal 4:1.
Recall another star player the Premier League – Romelu Lukaku refuses to return to the location of the club – “Manchester United”, demanding his transfer.