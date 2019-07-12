Another storm hit another part of the U.S. has already killed two people. PHOTO. VIDEO
While residents in the lower valley of the Mississippi river watching the storm Barry, another storm system floods the North-East, already taking the lives of two people.
Streams of water washed the car in Pennsylvania, killing a pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son, said police chief Douglas John Zurek.
“They couldn’t get out, and the car began to flow water,” he said.
A pregnant woman who at this moment was in the car, talking with the 911 operators until firefighters arrived rescuers. She remained in contact with rescuers for 30-45 minutes while they tried to get to her car in the water.
Police made several attempts to call back but the call is redirected to Voicemail.
The car was found at about 21:45 the steep slope, five hours after sending a crew to the area.
From the surrounding areas in the evening, rescuers received numerous calls about vehicles flooded by water.
Warning about sudden flooding in the North-East
The line of storms that went through Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, went to the northeast on Friday morning, said CNN meteorologist Robert Shelford.
The national weather service reported heavy rains in the States of Maine and new Hampshire on Thursday. In some areas the water level reached 3.8 cm
The weather forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms all night. Also expected flash floods.
“Taking into account abnormal supply of moisture in the region and intense rainfall, possible flash floods,” — said meteorologists CNN.