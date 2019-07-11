Another Ukrainian player moved to the Russian club
Andrey Mishchenko
The rookie football club “SKA-Khabarovsk” was the Ukrainian defender Andriy Mishchenko, reported on the official website of the festival.
28-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Russian club.
Mishchenko previously played for different clubs of Ukraine and also played in the Israeli League. Last season held in the Odessa “Chernomorets” off in the First League.
In the last part of the draw of the Ukrainian Premier League Mishchenko has played in 13 games in all competitions for the citizens of Odessa, but effective action was not different.
“SKA-Khabarovsk” is in the national Football League – second power, importance and popularity of the division of professional football.