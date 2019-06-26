Another US state has legalized recreational marijuana
Illinois became the 11th US state to legalize the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.
The Governor of Illinois, Jay Robert Pritzker signed the law on June 25, according to RTVI.
The state became the second, where such decision was made through the legislature, not by referendum. Marijuana in Illinois will start selling from January 1, 2020.
The adoption of the law also means that almost 800 thousand people who were convicted of buying or possessing marijuana, can drop the charges. Now it is required by the legislators of minority and interest groups. The law also promises to increase tax revenues in the state budget by 25%.
“Over the last 50 years the war on cannabis have destroyed families, filled the prisons of nonviolent criminals… Every year law enforcement agencies across the country spend billions of dollars on criminalization of cannabis, but its consumption continues to be widespread,” said Pritzker.
To use marijuana for recreational purposes is now allowed on the territory of eleven States: Alaska, Illinois, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Northern Mariana Islands. Also in 33 States, you can use cannabis for medical purposes.