Another victim of the Mole: in Russia, followed by Bari Alibasov from known chemical means…

In Moscow there was a poisoning with unknown chemical substance 91-year-old famous mathematician Oleg Ivashov-Musatov. As reported by Telegram-the resource 112, the incident occurred last night.
Oleg Ivashov-Musatov
Honoured teacher of Moscow state University was urgently hospitalized. According to the source, the man accidentally drank the liquid for flushing of pipes “Mole”.
Currently, he is in serious condition in the intensive care unit of a Moscow clinic.
Ivashov-Musatov is famous not only as a mathematician (he is the author of over 100 scientific publications), but also as an artist.
Earlier, the scandal has hit the Russian producer Bari Alibasov, who was also hospitalized after allegedly poisoning a Mole, and then accused his son of poisoning, and lost a court case against the manufacturer of chemicals.
