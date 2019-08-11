Another way to reduce the risk of dementia
Help high social activity.
British researchers found that due to the high social activity of people aged 50-60 years of age can slow brain aging.
According to the results of the work, social activity at this age can reduce the risk of dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases of the brain in the future.
The study involved 10 228 thousand people who had been six surveys in the period from 1985 to 2013. Questions from volunteers related to the frequency of their social contacts with friends and relatives.
Also since 1997, volunteers were tested for cognitive abilities.
In the end, scientists found that frequent contact with friends for people aged 60 years significantly reduced the risk of developing dementia. The figure was 12 percent in comparison with those who only a few times a month.
This study confirms the importance of social ties for the prevention of dementia.