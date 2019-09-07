Answers to 9 questions about the aircraft that you were too shy to ask
If you are aircraft designer, it is likely they know little about the aircraft. And I’m not talking about how and why this technique is fly, and on more trivial matters. They usually, at some moment come to mind and immediately forgotten.
Then there are those questions that are not from Google, but the maximum you can ask someone there, because the answer is not very much and need. But it’s funny that such a simple “why” give the most interesting answers. So let’s talk about airplanes.
Why most of white aircraft?
There are several reasons why you once chose the color white. First, he accumulates much less heat, which means it’s more comfortable for passengers and cheaper for the airline. Besides, white paint is usually cheaper. And secondly, on the white case is easier to notice different damages and even small cracks.
Why in the aircraft ashtray?
Everyone knows that the aircraft Smoking is prohibited, but manufacturers continue to install ashtrays in the toilets. After all we are all human, and during a long flight, a secretly Smoking, so I decided to leave the ashtray to remove cigarette butts from the floor.
Why Windows rounded?
In the mid 50-ies of the De Havilland company produced the first passenger jet the Comet. And after a while the sides started to fall apart in the air. Revising the design, the engineers discovered that the corners of the square Windows have too much load. To compensate for this, decided to give the Windows of the plane rounded.
Why the cabin seems spacious?
In fact, the cabin is slightly smaller than it appears. But the designers have tried to do everything that people with claustrophobia was the most comfortable in-flight. This is achieved thanks to the proper lighting and well chosen angles.
Why the edges of the wings are folded up?
In flight creates a difference between the pressure above and below the plane, so the air, aiming for equilibrium runs down the wings and breaking creates turbulence. It was decided to bend the tips of the wings, which not only reduced the turbulence, but also increased the durability of the wing and fuel consumption.
Why the entrance is on the left?
It’s not a rule, but most often it is. There are several assumptions: as on the right are the rear hatches, it is safer to seat passengers on the left side, or this tradition began with the ships, because on Board people climb on the left side. Another version, before the commander sat to the left and the entrance on this side was easier for him neat entrance to the landing area.
Why do aircraft different nose?
The nose has a serious impact on the aerodynamics: it’s sharper than the faster plane. For military fighters sharp noses, but in civil aviation use rounded because they are cheaper. In addition, sharp nose obstructing his vision on the runway. In 1969, a breakthrough in aircraft began a new “Concorde” with a movable nose.
Why do some planes such strange forms?
The shape of the aircraft, of course, resemble the shape of birds. When the engineers set a goal to implement the project of stealth aircraft, they drew attention to the situation of birds of prey during a hunt. So there was the most famous F-117 Nighthawk and B-2 Spirit.
Why in planes there are no standing places?
This is done for security purposes, because it is too difficult to protect people who will stand in the cabin. But recently, the Italian company has introduced models of chairs for ultraloose in which you can stand. If the flight lasts only two hours, then stand up no problem, besides sverkhderzhava.
Unfortunately, the questions more difficult to answer is not easy, for this you need to contact the experts or read relevant literature.