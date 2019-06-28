Anti-aging cream with cognac – amazing skin!
About this recipe by all who tried it speak extremely positively: talk about a stunning rejuvenating effect and how soft and velvety the skin becomes.
Meanwhile, make a cream at home can any:
- 1 raw egg yolk,
- 100 g heavy cream (preferably 33%),
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp lemon juice and
- 2 dessert spoons of cognac
All of these ingredients are available, and to store it easily in the fridge in a glass container. So don’t delay making this cream!
The recipe is simple: all the ingredients are mixed and then on cleansed face with a cotton swab to apply the cream. After an hour rinse with warm water.
Creams, home-made, perfectly smooth wrinkles, moisturize and nourish the skin. Just to prepare this kind of creams and they need to use regularly — that’s the whole point: if you carry out beauty treatments “from time to time”, the sense is a little.
And finally, a few tips:
The jar of cream is necessary to attach a label, which should indicate the date of manufacture and version of the recipe that was used.
All beauty products homemade should be kept firmly sealed. A piece of foil or oiled paper, laid on the neck of the closed tube jars, enough to create a dense packing.
First you need to do a little bit of cream to try if it fits you, and if there is irritation, and then prepare a bigger portion.
Most creams can be used at night, without washing; the other should be removed with a damp cloth, especially when not absorbed all the cream.