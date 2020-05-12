Anti-Semitism in the United States peaked in the few years: scary statistics
2019 was the worst from the point of view of anti-Semitic attacks, according to the account of the anti-defamation League. Statistics showed a huge spike in violent attacks, writes DW.
According to the latest report of the anti-defamation League (ADL), one of the oldest and largest Jewish non-governmental organizations in the United States, anti-Semitic incidents in the United States reached a four-year high in 2019. The annual ADL audit, published may 12, showed that there were over 2000 acts of assault, vandalism and harassment — mostly since the group began tracking this data in 1979.
“A record number of incidents occurred when the Jewish community faced violent and deadly anti-Semitic attacks on communities in Powai, Jersey city, Monsey, and violence in Brooklyn,” the report says ADL.
Of the 96 victims of violent attacks, including 5 fatalities, throughout the US, 25 were directed only to Brooklyn. This area is home to many Hasidic and ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.
In General, in the US there were 2 107 anti-Semitic incidents that have occurred in every state except Alaska and Hawaii. This number represents an increase of 12% in 2018. In General, harassment and abuse have increased by 6% vandalism 19%, and attacks on a huge 56%.
“Obviously, we must remain vigilant in countering the threat of violent anti-Semitism and condemn it in all forms, wherever it occurred, regardless of the political affiliations of his supporters,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, Executive Director of the ADL.
Students often become targets
The annual report also highlights that although the number of incidents at synagogues and Jewish community centers decreased slightly, the anti-Semitism in schools and universities continued to grow.
At least 170 cases, the motive of hate was “anti-Israel hostility,” and that many Jewish pupils and students were targeted because of their “actual or perceived relationship with Israel.”
Greenblatt said that one of the most important tools in the fight against hatred is the best study of Jewish history and the Holocaust, adding that ADL will petition the government of the state and Federal governments to ensure the inclusion of these topics in the school curriculum.
The FBI also reported that all forms of crimes of hatred in the US reached a 16-year high. The Bureau found that the vast majority of crimes of hate in new York was directed against the Jews, while in General the biggest growth has occurred against the community of Latinos on the background of anti-immigrant sentiment caused by the rhetoric of the administration trump.
According to “Voice of America”, nearly two thirds (63%) of American Jews reported that they feel less safe than a decade ago. This is the conclusion of a survey conducted by the anti-defamation League (ADL).
- The majority of respondents are concerned about the attacks on synagogues.
- 54% of Jews said that in the last five years have witnessed acts of anti-Semitism.
- About a third reported that fear of becoming victims of physical violence because of their ethnicity.
IN THE UNITED STATES
anti-Semitism
