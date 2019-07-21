Antibiotics may be causative of diarrhea
Scientists have conducted studies and found that the cause of the diarrhea may be of antibiotics. They kill not only intestinal infection, but beneficial bacteria.
AAD occurs when using cefixime amoxicillin, ampicillin or clindamycin. Most often disease occurs when the use of penicillin.
The term “antibioticassociated diarrhea” (AAD) is diarrhea, which occurred a few days after starting antibiotics or until 8 weeks after the termination of their employment. These drugs change the composition of intestinal microflora, particularly destroy the bacteria which normally produce butyrate necessary for the normal functioning of the epithelial cells of the colon. These changes lead to disturbance of digestion of carbohydrates, interfere with the proper functioning of the intestinal epithelium, resulting in diarrhea.
To provoke the condition can also bacterium Clostridium difficile. The disease is accompanied with frequent stools, abdominal pain and fever. The body loses water and increases the number of leukocytes in the blood.