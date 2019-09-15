Antibiotics will soon be useless: peace is threatened by superbugs
British scientists, said that in a short time, antibiotics can become useless, as the bacteria will be immune to them. About it writes BBC.
In Britain over the last decade discovered 19 new genetic mechanisms that make bacteria impervious to antibiotics. British government health Agency Public Health England (PHE) writes about incurable gonorrhea and staphylococci.
The Agency fear that antibiotics may soon be useless generally. This requires that the number of resistant bacteria in the environment exceeded a certain level. One of the main objectives of health today to prevent the spread of “superbugs” with resistance to antibiotics, according to doctors.
In PHE took 1,300 samples of such bacteria, among which were the causative agents of gonorrhea, Staphylococcus aureus, inflammation of the urinary tract, kidneys and intestines. They all have a resistance to the drugs.
The majority of the detected bacteria show resistance to antibiotics of the so-called “last reserve” — carbapenems and colistin. These medications are used only in the most severe cases.
“Bacteria get new mechanisms of resistance to antibiotics, digesting the DNA of other bacteria”, — explained in PHE. In addition, bacteria can acquire resistance by mutations.
What could be the consequences?
19 the discovery of new genetic mechanisms does not mean that in Britain there were 19 new, incurable diseases with antibiotics. They can be much more. So, for the last five years in the laboratory of Public Health England was discovered 32 species of bacteria that are resistant to all tested antibiotics on them.
The consequences of the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria can be catastrophic, say in the organization. Without effective antibiotics, even a simple surgery is associated with a risk of infection — the patient’s recovery will last longer and deaths will be more.
Health organization have long sounded the alarm in connection with the emergence of superbugs. According to statistics, today from diseases caused by resistant bacteria die each year about 700 thousand people. By 2050, according to forecasts of doctors, the number of victims of such diseases will reach 10 million people.
In the early years in Davos, the British Minister of health made a plan to deal with this problem. It is associated with the reduction of antibiotics.
The government’s plan involves reducing the use of antibiotics for the treatment of animals by 25% by 2020 (compared to the level of 2016).
Apparently, this method works. In August 2019 the clinic at the British University Betsy of cadwaladr stated that the number of diseases brought by superbugs, declined by 12.6 percent for the year, after patients began less likely to prescribe antibiotics.