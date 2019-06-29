Antonio Banderas and Leonardo DiCaprio will compete for the award in the nomination “Best actor”
Before the announcement of nominees on “Oscar” 2020 is still more than six months, and critics are already doing the first predictions on who we will support next year in the Oscar race. At least two participants in the nomination “Best actor” is already defined – is Antonio Banderas and Leonardo DiCaprio.
This is the conclusion of the critics made on the results of the Cannes film festival 2019, where they introduced “Once in Hollywood” with DiCaprio in the title role, and “Pain and glory” by Pedro Almodovar, where the main role was played by Antonio Banderas. Moreover, Banderas for “Pain and glory” won the prize for best actor.
In the drama “Pain and glory”, which can finally bring Banderas his first career nomination for “Oscar”, 58-year-old actor played a Director of El Salvador Mallo, suppressing depression and depression about the past the standard “gentleman’s set” of alcohol and drugs. “Journey on the waves of memory” in the performance of Banderas critics have called his best part and the peak of his acting.
The full list of nominees on “Oscar” will be announced, barely over the new year holidays – January 13, 2020, and the ceremony itself will take place a lot earlier than usual – on the 9th of February 2020.