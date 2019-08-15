Antonio Banderas came out with his young lover

Actor Antonio Banderas appeared on the gala in Marbella with glamorous girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. Together 39-year-old Nicole and 56-year-old Antonio visited the gala Starlite, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

At the charity gala evening, Antonio Banderas and Nicole helped to raise money for foundations that are engaged in sponsorship of educational programs, projects in the field of health and care to people caught in a difficult situation.

For this release, Nicole chose the shining Princess dress dusty pink color with impressive neckline. Hair beauty has left her and chose a light summer make-up. Banderas himself was dressed in a black tuxedo. Aren’t they the perfect couple?

