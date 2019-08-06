Antonio Banderas for the first time about how he had experienced a heart attack
58-year-old actor admitted that this case was a turning point in his life.
This spring Antonio Banderas presented at the Cannes film festival the film “Pain and glory” in which he played the lead role and received the “Palme d’or”. But few people knew that the actor had to undergo only two years ago. In 2017 Banderas was taken to hospital when he complained of chest pain after the next workout. As it turned out, it was a heart attack, although the actor and his girlfriend Nicole Kempel strongly refuted this information.
For the first time about their emotional experiences of the actor told The Sunday Times only this week. He recalls that those days changed his life:
It was a psychological turning point. This case has changed me. I, like many who have experienced a heart attack, he began to work harder and prove that can be done. So I decided to create more interesting films.
Antonio also admitted that his life hasn’t been perfect, but now he will devote himself to be honest with yourself and others:
Next year I’m turning 60, and I realized that in life there comes a time when you need to be honest. I go through life with baggage of their own mistakes, and from them can not escape, but you can change now and become better.
In the end, the actor gave advice to myself and to my colleagues that we should not get too carried away with his celebrity status and live in their own “fortress”, or “can fly the cuckoo” in his own words:
It is dangerous. You start thinking that you’re special, but it’s not. You can do all the same as the rest.
Perhaps that is why Banderas is so often attends home — Malaga — and is involved in many national celebrations, including religious. It seems that now he feels fine and continues to play sports.