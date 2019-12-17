Antonov ordered the work of over 60 million
“Antonov” on December 5 signed an agreement with the state enterprise “Kharkov aggregate design Bureau” to conduct development work for 61,09 million.
According to Biznestsentr, it is reported Nashi Groshi citing data in the “Proterra”.
Under the terms of the agreement, Kharkiv designers have to develop complex motor КЭВРК178 for onboard cargo crane transport aircraft An-178 for of 19.08 million.
Then they will produce four prototypes for testing according to 7,44 million UAH for the complex, as well as for correction of design documentation conduct trials on their own stands for 10,50 million UAH and will take part in the flight and qualification testing for 1.74 million. All work must be completed before the end of 2021.
State enterprise “Antonov” and “HACB” included in the GC “Ukroboronprom.” For aviation “HACB” produces a powerful Autonomous Electromechanical and electrohydraulic drives.