Any alcohol can be consumed for those who diet
Many diets involve a complete rejection of alcohol. But some types of alcohol in moderation will not lead to bad process weight loss effects.
There is one General rule — any alcoholic drinks if the abuse is bad not only for diet but also for health. In addition, dieters may not be drinks, which contain sugar, liqueurs, vermouth, sweet wine, cocktails and other. It is not advisable to drink beer.
One of the safest drinks dry red wine. A hundred grams of wine is about 65 calories. Have of dry red wine there are several great advantages: it helps to digest heavy food, improves digestion, has beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system. Studies have shown that wine helps to reduce sugar cravings. But it works, as we have said, only in moderation – for the evening is recommended to drink 1-2 glasses of. The same goes for white wine.
One of the most controversial drinks of sparkling wine. Their losing weight try to avoid especially. But can we not do that – you just need to choose Brut. A glass of this drink will not affect the figure, and the bubbles lift your spirits.
Losing weight are often considered harmless spirits. It seems that vodka has no calories. But that’s not true – one hundred grams of this drink can be up to 250 kcal, and other spirits even more.