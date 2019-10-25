AP reported the collision of the Turkish and the Syrian military in the North-East of SAR (PHOTOS)

Clashes in the town of tal Tamr in North-East Syria between the forces of Turkey and the government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) has occurred on Thursday, the Associated Press reported, citing Syrian media and observers.

The Syrian army has suffered losses, writes “Interfax”. It is reported that the attack killed several Syrian soldiers. The Agency also reports that Turkish soldiers clashed with Kurdish forces in the region.

In the report, the Syrian news Agency SANA claimed that “the Syrian army units repelled the attacks of the occupation forces of Turkey and their mercenaries on the village of al-Kozle and tel-al-Laban in the tel Tamr in the Northwest province of Hasaka”. According to the correspondent of the Agency, “the Turkish aggressor suffered losses in manpower and technology”.

The Turks managed to seize the village of al-Manager in tel Tamr after the shelling, artillery and other heavy weapons. Turkish forces also attacked the village of al-Asade, tel-Diab, Al-Safi and al-Jaima in the area of RAS al-ain.

In addition, there was a fierce fighting between the Kurdish groups “Cased” and Turkish troops in the area of the villages of tel-Diab and al-Asade South of RAS al-ain.

To the South of the town of RAS al-Ayn in the village of al-Misrata Turkish fire injured two residents.

Earlier Thursday, the commander of the Kurdish-Arab Alliance “Syrian democratic forces” (SDS) Mazlum Kobani Abdi said that Turkey and its allies continue fighting in RAS al-ain in Syria, despite the announcement about the end of military operations in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on 9 October that the beginning of the Turkish military operation “the Source of peace” in Syria. According to him, the purpose of this operation is the fight against Kurdish rebels and terrorists groups of ISIS* in the border areas in the North-East of Syria. In addition, as argued by the Turkish authorities, in cleansed from the militants of the buffer zone will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. However, the military action of Turkey has emerged as a new wave of migration. Hundreds of thousands of civilians were forced to leave their homes.

The world community condemned the actions of Ankara. As Washington imposed sanctions against the ministries of defense and of energy of Turkey. In addition, the sanctions list included the Minister of defence of Turkey Hulusi Ankara, the interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and energy Minister Fatih Donmez. At the same time the President of the United States Donald trump has decided to increase tariffs on steel to Turkey by up to 50%.

October 17, the United States and Turkey have reached an agreement on the suspension of Ankara’s military action in Syria. Turkey agreed to 120 hours of cease fire to Kurdish coalition “Forces of a democratic Syria”, left Ankara created a 30-kilometer border zone security. The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Sochi with President Vladimir Putin discussed joint actions on settlement in Syria.

October 22, following the talks in Sochi presidents of Russia and Turkey adopted the Memorandum. According to the document, starting from October 23 on the Syrian side of the Syrian-Turkish border outside the zone of operation “Source of peace” entered the units of the military police and Syrian border service.

The units of the military police will assist in ensuring the safety of the population in the region and maintaining law and order, to patrol assigned areas and will also assist the withdrawal of the Kurdish self-defense groups and their weapons 30 kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border.

On 23 October the President of the United States Donald trump announced the cancellation of all the recently introduced sanctions against Turkey.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.