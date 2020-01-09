Apartametny doubles match determined the first semifinalist of the Cup of ATP-2020 (video)
On the night of January 9 in Sydney, Australia held its first confrontation in the framework of 1/4 of final of Cup of ATP.
The owners of the courts came together in the battle against the British.
The winner was decided in superdrumming doubles match, in which Alex de Minaur and Nick Kirios beat Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 3:6, 6:3, 18:16.
Note that the Australian Duo in the third set played 4 match points. And after the last draw of the British even took the challenge, but he was in favor of the hosts of the Sydney courts.
Note that in the semi-finals of the Australian team under the leadership of Lleyton Hewitt will play against the winner of the match Belgium – Spain.