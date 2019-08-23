Apocalypse a few days: scientists have warned of the danger
Well, the Earth has experienced another end of the world, which was scheduled for August 10. On this day, according to astrologers and ufologists, sinister planet Nibiru was supposed to collide with Earth and destroy all life on it. This, fortunately, did not happen. However, experts in the field of UFOlogy and astrology is not confused and they have already managed to set a new date for the end of the world.
There is information that “Potentially hazardous” asteroid, surpassing in size the Great pyramid of Giza, also known as the pyramid of Cheops, will close at the end of August to the Ground. This is evidenced by NASA.
The diameter of the asteroid 2019 OU1 is 160 meters, which is 20 meters more than the most famous Egyptian pyramid.
28 August 2019 OU1 will be 40 times closer to Earth than Venus. The asteroid will raskinetsya to our planet at a distance of about one million kilometers. Seemingly ordinary information from the section of astronomy. From time to time giant asteroids approach the Earth at a dangerous distance. But to the great misfortunes it brought.
Ufologists decided to develop this information. They spotted the asteroid nothing like an alien warship. Alternative experts in the field of space exploration insist that a collision with an alien object inevitably is humanity waiting for the Apocalypse.
An asteroid the size of the great pyramid is indeed a device of aliens. Ufologists do not even doubt it. As the main argument that this is so, they cite the fact that the cosmic body is not just flying in space, and moves along a well-calculated trajectory, that is, someone is manipulating him.
So, according to the estimates of most of these experts, the landing of aliens from Nibiru will come to Earth do on August 28. Aliens in just three days capture the entire planet. The Anunnaki, the original inhabitants of the planet Nibiru, mentioned in the mythology of the Sumerians, want to regain dominance in the Solar system. On September 1 will start the end of the world.
Well, terrible? Ukrainian scientist adviser to the head of the National space Agency of Ukraine Eduard Kuznetsov admits that aliens may exist. But, if they ever arrive, it is unlikely their plans will be to capture our planet.
— Aliens? Why not? The space we have studied a little. But I can confidently say that if someday aliens will come to Earth, they will not be as terrible as they show in sci-Fi movies — says Kuznetsov. — If they will come with a research purpose, that the Researchers are evil and bloodthirsty. If aliens are space ships able to travel great distances, then in intelligence they are far from us. The aliens who visit Earth, will be moral, on the high step of mental development. And, I think, very surprised how we are ruining their planet.
Suppose the Earth is our space ship. And we, the members of the crew. Can you imagine the astronauts in space destroyed your aircraft or other crew members? So I can’t. I think that aliens are visiting the Earth, will be unpleasantly surprised at what you’ll see.
— And we are once able to fly on a visit to the aliens? Well, or at least on Mars?
— In humans yet such a technique to fly to the same Mars. But I’m pretty sure that in 10-15 years the rockets for travel within the Solar system will appear.
Earthlings often frighten enemies and asteroids. Are we facing some kind of danger?
From the possible collisions with other celestial bodies we guard the Sun and Jupiter. These planets have such a huge mass towards the Earth! Well, if by the numbers: the mass of the Sun equal to 99.8 percent of the mass of the Solar system! Of course, it is likely to attract cosmic body, which will fall to the Ground. The probability of collision of some asteroid with the Earth — thousandth of a percent.
The closest threat date is scheduled approximately 2029. The Earth is flying a large asteroid Apophis. Then, in 2036, he will fly closer to the Ground. The consequences we yet can not say anything. But, I think, will do without cataclysms. Everything will depend on at what distance from Earth it will pass. If 200 thousand kilometers and above, then all will be well.
About who are the Anunnaki what terrible discoveries in store for us sinister planet Nibiru, and also the full interview with Eduard Kuznetsov and the story of participants of “Battle of psychics” Larissa Grave read on the “FACTS”.
